Chronic Leg Pain Is Not Normal

What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

By John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS

Founder, Medical Vein Clinic

“It’s just part of getting older.” How many times have you thought this about your aching legs? As a vascular specialist who has treated thousands of women for vein disease, I hear this phrase almost daily. But here’s the truth that might surprise you: chronic leg pain, swelling, heaviness, and fatigue are not inevitable parts of aging—they’re your body’s way of sending you an urgent message about your vascular health.

When we dismiss these symptoms as normal consequences of busy lifestyles or advancing years, we’re missing critical warning signs that could prevent serious health issues down the road.

Decoding Your Body’s Vascular Warning System

Your circulatory system is remarkably sophisticated, with your leg veins performing the challenging task of pushing blood upward against gravity back to your heart. This process relies on tiny one-way valves that prevent blood from flowing backwards. When these valves begin to fail—a condition called chronic venous insufficiency—blood pools in your legs, creating the symptoms many women mistakenly accept as “normal aging.”

The early signs are often subtle but consistent. You might notice your legs feeling heavy by the afternoon, especially after long days at the office or prolonged periods of standing. You might experience restless legs at night, ankle swelling that worsens throughout the day, or persistent aching that makes you avoid stairs. Can you see brown discoloration starting around your inside ankle? Leg veins not working properly cause red blood cells to die, leaving iron as progressive permanent staining along the skin—the Rust Tattoo™.

These aren’t personal failings—they’re your cardiovascular system’s early warning signals. Research shows that chronic venous insufficiency affects up to 40% of women over 40, yet the vast majority go undiagnosed because symptoms are dismissed as normal aging processes.

The Hidden Costs of Ignoring Vascular Symptoms

What starts as occasional leg discomfort can trigger a cascade of health issues throughout your body. Untreated vein disease compounds over time, leading to decreased activity that weakens muscles, reduces bone density, and compromises cardiovascular fitness. Women begin avoiding activities they once enjoyed—hiking, dancing, shopping—creating a cycle that impacts their entire health profile.

Studies show that untreated vein disease increases risks for blood clots, strokes, diabetes, heart disease, and depression. What began as “just tired legs” evolves into complex health challenges that significantly impact quality of life and can shorten lifespans.

Why Professional Women Are Particularly Vulnerable

High-achieving women face unique vein disease risks: long desk hours, frequent travel, hormonal changes, and prioritizing others over their health. Many accomplished professionals excel at problem-solving everywhere except with their health warning signs.

The perfectionist mindset that drives career success often works against vascular health. The tendency to “push through” discomfort or postpone medical attention allows treatable conditions to progress unnecessarily.

Taking Action: What Your Legs Need You to Know

Vein disease is highly treatable, especially when caught early. Today’s minimally invasive treatments fit busy schedules—most procedures take under an hour with no general anesthesia and immediate return to activities.

Recognition is the crucial first step. If you experience leg heaviness, swelling, restless legs, or worsening daily aches, seek professional evaluation. Simple tests can determine if symptoms stem from vascular issues.

Don’t wait for visible varicose veins to appear. Early intervention prevents progression and preserves your active lifestyle.

Your Body Deserves to Be Heard

At Medical Vein Clinic, we’ve helped thousands of San Antonio women discover their chronic leg symptoms weren’t “normal” after all. We understand busy women need healthcare providers who listen carefully and offer solutions that fit their lives.

Your body is remarkably intelligent. When it signals through chronic leg pain, swelling, or fatigue, it’s protecting you from serious problems ahead. Don’t dismiss your discomfort as inevitable. Healthy legs take you further™.

Dr. John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS, is a board-certified radiologist specializing in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and the CEO/Founder of Medical Vein Clinic. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Hogg has established San Antonio’s leading vascular treatment clinic, helping thousands of patients since 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.medicalveinclinic.com.