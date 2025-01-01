Hill Country – New Braunfels and Gruene

Content and images courtesy of Visit NBTX

New Braunfels, Texas, offers a vibrant blend of local art and dining that reflects the town’s rich German heritage and lively cultural scene. Nestled between San Antonio and Austin, this charming Hill Country town has become a destination for those looking to experience a unique mix of tradition and modern creativity.

The local arts community in New Braunfels is thriving, with galleries, theaters, and cultural events highlighting both traditional and contemporary works. Walking through Downtown, you’ll find murals painted by local artists and encounter established galleries such as Lark Mason & Associates, Mill Street Art Gallery, and the New Braunfels Art League. Additionally, the historic Brauntex Theatre offers a range of performances, from Broadway shows to concerts, making it a cultural hub for theater lovers.

Stroll historic downtown, enjoy shopping and dining, and experience New Braunfels’s art and culture. Markets and festivals occur year-round, and live music is at every turn—from the iconic Gruene Hall to the Red Bird Listening Room, Whitewater Amphitheatre, and more.

New Braunfels’ dining scene reflects the rich cultural history, blending Texas barbecue, German cuisine, and innovative modern fare. Iconic spots like The Gristmill in Gruene offer a riverside dining experience with hearty Texas dishes. Krause’s Cafe serves German classics and Texan favorites, while the Alpine Haus provides an authentic German experience. New Braunfels is also home to several locally owned upscale dining establishments which promise to delight your palette. Enjoy Texas creole favorites at McAdoo’s Seafood Company, and delight in the culinary experience that Cody’s Restaurant and Bar offers. Myron’s Steakhouse offers fine dining paired with an exquisite wine list.

The art and dining scenes in New Braunfels create a lively atmosphere celebrating the town’s history. We invite you to visit New Braunfels! VisitNBTX.com for more information.