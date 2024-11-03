Final Thoughts – “Caymus Catnap”

“Caymus Catnap“
Patti Schermerhorn
Acrylic on Canvas | 30” x 30”
“I paint in a collection of Series. My ‘Peace, Love and Paws’ series combines my love of animals with my desire as an artist to convey how deeply animals touch our lives and hearts. When I paint, it is important for me to capture an animal’s true personality. I always ﬁnd that an animal’s personality can be captured with a signature expression or a particular moment in time.” -Patti Schermerhorn
Courtesy of Greller Gallery
Located inside of South Texas Veterinary Specialists (SAVSPets.com)
4522 De Zavala Road • GrellerGallery.com
One Response
Patti’s intricacy and attention to detail are magnetic. The artwork reveals different colors and textures as the light changes throughout the day. They are perfect! Patti’s art is even more spectacular in person. Easy to get lost in the intricate patterns. Her talent adds to the depth and makes things pop. She’s crazy talented!