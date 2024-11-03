Final Thoughts – “Caymus Catnap”

“Caymus Catnap “

Patti Schermerhorn

Acrylic on Canvas | 30” x 30”

“I paint in a collection of Series. My ‘Peace, Love and Paws’ series combines my love of animals with my desire as an artist to convey how deeply animals touch our lives and hearts. When I paint, it is important for me to capture an animal’s true personality. I always ﬁnd that an animal’s personality can be captured with a signature expression or a particular moment in time.” -Patti Schermerhorn

Courtesy of Greller Gallery

Located inside of South Texas Veterinary Specialists (SAVSPets.com)

4522 De Zavala Road • GrellerGallery.com