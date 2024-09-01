Dossier – Orsatti Dental

What sets your practice apart from other dental practices?

Orsatti Dental is unique because we combine the warmth and personalized care of a family-owned practice with the latest advancements in dental technology. Founded by Dr. Louis Orsatti and his wife Debra over 38 years ago, our practice has been a cornerstone in the San Antonio community, known for its exceptional patient care. Dr. Matt Orsatti, following in his father’s footsteps, brings a fresh, modern approach to cosmetic dentistry. Orsatti Dental offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventative care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. Our preventative care includes regular cleanings, exams, and X-rays, while our restorative services encompass fillings, crowns, bridges, and dental implants. For those looking to enhance their smile, we provide cosmetic options such as dental implants, cosmetic crowns, veneers, and Invisalign which continues to be a game-changer for patients seeking a discreet and effective way to straighten their teeth. Additionally, we offer orthodontic services to correct misalignment and improve bite function. Our practice provides complete care for the entire family, from routine check-ups to advanced dental procedures.

Our state-of-the-art technology allows us to deliver precise and efficient treatments, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients. We are particularly excited about the advancements in digital dentistry, which have revolutionized how we perform cosmetic treatments. Technologies like 3D scanning, CBCT imaging, and CAD/CAM allow us to design and create custom crowns, veneers, and implants with incredible precision. Dr. Matt Orsatti is especially passionate about these cutting-edge techniques, which not only improve the aesthetics of our patients’ smiles but also enhance the durability and longevity of the treatments. Together, Dr. Matt Orsatti, Dr. Yulia Denham, and Dr Joseph Sage ensure that every patient receives state-of-the-art care in a welcoming, family-oriented environment.

