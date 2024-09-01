Dossier – Jennings & Ratliff Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

Dr. Sonia R. Jennings

What best describes the care you provide?

I provide comprehensive care that focuses on the aesthetics, health, and function of each smile, drawing from my Pankey Institute training. With state-of-the-art digital technologies, photography, and scans, I deliver customized patient experiences. My practice philosophy is rooted in offering high-quality care, backed by over 25 years of experience in private practice.

What about dentistry do you want your patients to know?

The mouth is the gateway to overall health. Without a healthy mouth, your entire body can be affected. Dentists also often see patients more frequently than other healthcare professionals, making us key providers in identifying potential health issues and promoting preventive care.

What warning signs should people be aware of that require a visit to the dentist?

Signs like teeth grinding (bruxism), chipped teeth, receding gums, and jaw pain can be symptoms of other systemic health issues. If you notice these symptoms, it’s important to discuss them with your dentist to evaluate the underlying cause. Many of these symptoms can be related to sleep-disordered breathing.

What new treatment options are you excited about?

After years of treating TMJ disorders, the use of neurotoxin to relieve pain is showing promising results. Our patients also have preferred access to aesthetic services offered in our office by DermaVida Wellness™, which include Botox and filler treatments, radiofrequency microneedling, redlight therapies, and laser treatments.

