Caring for Growing Families for Over 60 Years

By Jennifer Page, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills Director of Communications and Community Engagement

“Every birth is a new beginning, a chance to nurture a miracle and create lasting memories,” expressed Melody Narramore, Director of Women’s Services for Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills.

Methodist Healthcare understands the profound significance of bringing a new life into the world. Their mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God” is the foundation of their passionate service to the communities spreading from the Hill Country to South Texas. And now, with the opening of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, the time-honored world-class care will extend to West San Antonio and beyond.

Joe Vasquez, Chief Financial Officer, shared insight into the forecast for future growth of Westover Hills. “The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District anticipates birth rates in West San Antonio will likely hold steady or experience a modest increase in the coming years. This projection is supported by ongoing investments in community services, education, and healthcare, which are crucial in helping families and encouraging higher birth rates.

West San Antonio has been experiencing significant growth over the past decade. According to recent data from the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, the population in this area has been increasing at approximately 3% annually. This is notably higher than the national average, reflecting the region’s appeal as a desirable place to live and work.

Methodist Healthcare delivers more babies than any other hospital system in San Antonio. Their team of compassionate professionals is devoted to ensuring mothers’ and newborns’ safety and well-being during delivery. West San Antonio is growing rapidly, meaning more families need access to quality healthcare as their families grow.

With the addition of the soon-to-open Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, you will have another access point to Methodist’s exceptional women’s care. The facility will offer obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, and neonatology.

The team at Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills recognizes that each baby and delivery is unique. From the moment you first connect with them until long after your baby is born, they will strive to provide a personalized birthing experience tailored to your individual needs and preferences.

“Our goal is to ensure you and your family feel supported and cared for throughout this remarkable journey,” Melody continued.

Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills is eager to offer labor and delivery unit tours when the facility opens this fall. Each room will be designed with the entire family in mind, with welcoming colors, soft floral designs, and large windows to enhance natural lighting. The facility will feature four private Level I NICU beds, two dedicated C-section suites, and labor and delivery rooms designed with family comfort in mind.

Joe closed the conversation with a passionate response: “The team not only provides care in the care, but they also live in the West San Antonio community. When you allow us to care for you, we are neighbors caring for neighbors, giving the feel of a community hospital within a large city. We are committed to nurturing growing families and providing care across generations.”

Content sponsored by Methodist Healthcare System