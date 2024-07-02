Visiting Canyon Lake and Wimberley

Canyon Lake

Photo and Information by Jesilyn Fiel

Nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Canyon Lake stands as a pristine gem offering a myriad of recreational activities and breathtaking scenery. Known as “The Jewel” of the Texas Hill Country, Canyon Lake boasts 80 miles of shoreline and a sprawling 8,230-acre reservoir, making it a prime destination for summer travel and water recreation enthusiasts.

The lake’s crystal-clear waters are perfect for a variety of water sports. Boating, sailing, and jet skiing are popular pastimes, with several boat ramps available for easy access. For those who prefer a more leisurely experience, kayaking and paddleboarding provide serene ways to explore the lake’s scenic coves and inlets.

Anglers will find Canyon Lake to be a haven, teeming with a variety of fish species, including largemouth bass, catfish, and white and striped bass. Fishing tournaments are a common sight, drawing competitors from all over the state eager to reel in a big catch.

The surrounding area offers more than just water-based activities. Hiking and biking trails weave through the lush landscapes, providing panoramic views of the lake and the rolling Hill Country terrain. The Guadalupe River, which feeds into the lake, is renowned for tubing and rafting, offering both excitement and relaxation.

Families can enjoy picnicking at one of the many parks that dot the shoreline, complete with amenities like barbecue pits and playgrounds. Campgrounds and RV parks provide excellent opportunities for an extended stay, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the natural beauty and tranquility of the area.

Canyon Lake isn’t just about outdoor adventure; it also hosts a vibrant community with local shops, restaurants, and events that capture the charm and hospitality of the Hill Country. From thrilling water sports to peaceful nature trails, Canyon Lake is an ideal summer retreat that promises unforgettable experiences for everyone.

For more information visit www.canyonlakechamber.com

Wimberley

Photo and Information by The City of Wimberley

Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Wimberley offers a delightful blend of natural beauty, rich history, vibrant arts and culture, unique shopping, delectable dining, and warm hospitality. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, this charming town has something for everyone.

Shopping

For a unique shopping experience, the Wimberley Square is a shopper’s paradise, featuring charming shops selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and local art to vintage clothing and home decor. The Wimberley Market Days, held on the first Saturday of each month from March to December, is a must-visit, promising a treasure trove of unique finds!

Restaurants

Wimberley’s culinary scene is a thrilling adventure, as diverse as it is delicious. From cozy cafes to fine dining establishments, the town offers a variety of options to satisfy any palate. Hildee’s on the Square serves up contemporary American cuisine with a Hill Country twist. For a casual bite, head to Community Pizza & Beer Garden, known for its wood-fired pizzas and local brews.

Natural Beauty and Outdoor Activities

Wimberley is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. Blue Hole Regional Park, with its crystal-clear spring-fed swimming hole, is a favorite spot for swimming and picnicking. Jacob’s Well Natural Area offers a breathtaking view of one of Texas’ longest underwater caves and is ideal for hiking and exploring. The Blanco River provides opportunities for kayaking, fishing, and tubing. Cypress Creek Nature Trail and Preserve is perfect for a peaceful walk amidst towering cypress trees.

Hotels and Lodging

Wimberley offers a range of accommodations to suit different tastes and budgets. For a luxurious stay, the Creekhaven Inn and Spa provides elegant rooms and gourmet breakfasts, while The Yurtopian provides a cozy and rural alternative, with your own private hot tub and deck where you can stargaze. For those seeking a more rustic experience, there are numerous campgrounds and RV parks in and around Wimberley.

For more information, visit www.cityofwimberley.com