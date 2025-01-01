At Home With Virtuoso Builders

Accepting the Challenge and Finding Solutions

Photos by Jason Roberts

Creating a new space from an existing one can present some challenges.

At Virtuoso Builders, we kind of think of ourselves as problem solvers and are used to the hurdles.

Boerne Addition

Challenge:

Our clients built this home over 40 years ago, and rather than build new, they decided to add on to gain a much larger French Country kitchen they had always dreamed of.

Solution:

The kitchen was expanded over 400 square feet to accommodate a 14-foot island. The extra room allowed for new windows, which increased natural light, customized storage, ample seating, and better flow for working and congregating.

Alamo Heights Kitchen

Challenge:

The homeowners purchased this 1990s home with the intent of updating it to their style of black-and-white elegance with gold accents. The home had a poor layout, and multiple cooks would soon be in the kitchen. There is a second story above, so the engineering of this endeavor was critical.

Solution:

The result is a wide-open kitchen with two islands and plenty of room to work and move around. This required demolishing and relocating an existing pantry. The larger island has an integrated dining table with waterfall panels. The second island has an added sink so two cooks can work simultaneously. The two-toned theme of black and white was achieved with gold accents on the fixtures and cabinet hardware. The original wood flooring was completely refinished with a lighter stain to soften the space.

Loo and Improved

Challenge:

Creating a wet room in a bathroom involves turning the entire space into a waterproof and functional bathing area. Our client wanted to transform their standard bathroom into a modern, minimalist wet space with limited square footage for a full-size tub and walk-in shower for two.

Solution:

The toilet room was demolished to create more space for an enlarged bathroom. We also borrowed space from the adjacent master closet, which allowed us to add a new window inside the wet area. The wet room includes a frameless glass enclosure, curbless entry, soaking tub, two shower heads with separate controls, and floor-to-ceiling tile.

Leon Valley Kitchen Expansion

Challenge:

Our task was to lift our client’s childhood home out of the 1960s. She cooks and entertains, so prep and seating space were priorities. The current kitchen was limiting and closed off. Incorporating Spanish design elements, along with her favorite two colors, blue and white, was also important to her.

Solution:

Borrowing space from the adjacent Laundry Room and removing the dividing wall between the old kitchen and breakfast area added more room. A tray ceiling gives the space some depth. A new movable island allowed for prep space and seating to slide underneath. Blue and white patterned Spanish tile ties together the white cabinetry with the dark, leathered countertops. The original Saltillo tile was salvaged, and new Saltillo tied into the expansion.

