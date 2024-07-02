Sonali Patel, Vice President, Private Client Advisor

What is your specialization in the financial services industry, and why did you choose it as a career?

Growing up with family who worked in the medical field, I realized early that my purpose was to utilize my intellect and compassion to impact lives. When it comes to financial health – similar to medical health – we ask our clients to place their livelihoods in our hands. We are positioned to stand alongside families as stewards of their financial health, a trust that must be met with the utmost respect. I chose this career because it fulfilled my drive to deliver quality service and care; for me, it is a great honor.

At Texas Capital, I serve as the main point of contact for families within the private bank specializing in providing customized solutions that ensure the growth and preservation of their wealth.

What sets you apart from other financial services professionals?

The greatest compliment I have received is, “You make me feel safe and important.” I am led by an introspective mind and curious heart; I find people and their experiences fascinating to listen to and learn from. The ability to spark impactful conversations and hold space for families to express what matters to them has been my greatest personal and professional strength. My sole focus as a Private Wealth Advisor at Texas Capital is to listen and identify what matters to our clients – whether that is helping educate their children on future planning, improving portfolio performance, identifying tax strategies, saving money through creative estate planning, or reducing risk.

When choosing an advisor, what are the top two pieces of advice you would give your clients?

Choose your team wisely! Identify individuals who act with professional and intellectual humility. My fiduciary responsibility is to ensure I have subject matter experts across a wide range of specialties to address my clients’ needs. The best advisors continuously connect you with specialists who propel your growth and present outstanding solutions.

The reality of our position is often being there for your family the day you are no longer with us. Choose an advisor you trust will care for your family as their own. Who do you want standing by your family during the most difficult time of their lives? These are important considerations that go well beyond portfolio performance.

