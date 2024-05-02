Going Coastal

Adding Style to Beach House Décor

By Kelley Frost

The late Jimmy Buffet said, “If there’s a heaven for me, I’m sure it has a beach attached to it.” Decorating a beach home can be a heavenly project if you follow three “C’s” of coastal design: Calm, Carefree, and Connection. Whether at the beach or landlocked, incorporating elements of a seaside aesthetic provides warmth and serenity to any home.

Cultivate Calm

The perfect beach house conveys a feeling of calm respite, so choose colors that reflect a quiet palette of crisp whites, subtle blues, and soft greens. Favorite white paint colors for designers include Benjamin Moore Simply White, Farrow & Ball Pointing, and Sherwin Williams Extra White. Mixing blues from azure to teal adds interest and layers design like ocean waves with coastal colors like Benjamin Moore’s Palladian Blue, Beach Glass, or Quiet Moments. Approach bold patterns with a minimalist mindset reserved for accents like pillows; instead, vary textures with natural pecky cypress paneling, a rattan-covered chandelier, and grasscloth wallpaper.

Think Carefree

Creating a carefree beach house that feels like a home away from home for family and friends is a breeze. Keep maintenance requirements minimum with slip-covered furniture in washable linens, a staple in today’s coastal homes. Opt for easy-care performance fabrics for major upholstery pieces. Quartzite counters, hardwood floors, and shiplap walls are timeless elements of beachside décor. While minimal upkeep is key, don’t compromise on style. Contemporary beach houses are more refined than ever, a far cry from the cluttered bungalows of the past adorned with kitschy seashell decor. Elevate the aesthetic with natural fiber rugs, layered lighting, and antiques. And for that unique touch, source local artists for standout art pieces that go beyond the traditional beach motif, making the home feel curated, not cookie cutter.

Cultivate Connection

The final element of today’s coastal décor focuses on connection with the outdoors and with family and friends who cherish beach time. Comfortable outdoor furniture and ample porches provide places to congregate or to slip away alone and read a book. Bringing nature inside is key and can be done by displaying a gorgeous collection of coral or placing fresh-cut palm fronds in a vase. Connection also addresses furniture placement, and a four-chair conversation grouping works well for guest interaction. Strategically place extra seating around the house with benches for overflow guests, and remember that each seat should be within arm’s reach of a table, so add a martini table or two for entertaining. If it’s time to “seas the day” in your décor, remember to keep calm and carry on!

Designer’s notes and images provided by Kelley Frost, owner and principal of Frosted Home, a lifestyle home décor boutique in Alamo Heights.