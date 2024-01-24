Congratulations to these Women on the Move…

Anne Melby, Director of Spa & Recreation, Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness in San Antonio

As Director of Spa & Recreation, Melby will oversee the daily operations of Loma de Vida, an opulent 25,000-square-foot center offering an array of spa services, treatments, and wellness classes along with Recreation and Retail for La Cantera Resort & Spa. Melby’s impressive career encompasses diverse leadership roles in spa, wellness, hospitality and med-spa operations. To her new role at Loma de Vida, Melby brings not only a lifelong dedication to wellness but also a wealth of knowledge poised to enhance guest experiences and solidify the spa’s reputation as an elite destination for wellness enthusiasts.

Teresa A. Seidel, RPLS, Texas Regional Discipline Leader Colliers Engineering and Design

Colliers Engineering and Design San Antonio announces the appointment of Teresa Seidel, RPLS, as Texas Regional Discipline Leader. As a Registered Professional Land Surveyor, Teresa brings 36 years of experience in surveying and management. She specializes in a wide range of surveying services including utilities, boundary, tree, topographical, design, site selection, improvements, route, and construction surveying. Teresa has been with the firm, formally KFW Engineers & Surveying, for over 15 years and is paramount to the firm’s success, leading surveying services across Texas.

Celeste Rodgers, Senior Project Surveyor, Colliers Engineering and Design

Colliers Engineering and Design San Antonio announces the appointment of Celeste Rogers, SIT, as Senior Project Surveyor. She specializes in Survey/Geospatial engineering and is a member of the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors (TSPS), National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS) and proctors the NSPS CST exam. Celeste has been with the firm, formally KFW Engineers & Surveying, for over 4 years delivering diverse surveying skill sets that are crucial to project success.