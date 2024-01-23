The Dossier: Jefferson Bank Private Banking

Pictured L-R: Mary Ellen Archer, Carixa Martinez, Katie Butler, Whitney Pigg, Vilma Pena, Betsy Baker

What type of clients benefit from having a Private Banker?

Our solutions cater to diverse situations: Family Offices, complex businesses pursuing personalized services, or families with a legacy of wealth seeking approachable advice. We understand the unique requirements of multi-generational families, women, professionals, and entrepreneurs and aim to provide comprehensive financial services tailored to each client’s needs.

What are some examples of Private Banking services you provide?

Our team has the capabilities to pay close attention to your accounts, allowing us to anticipate and plan for a variety of situations. We act as the primary point of contact, maintaining a close partnership with your CPA, lawyer, and other advisors. Our team has tools and resources that allow us to personally execute services across our various bank departments, such as moving money and opening accounts.

How do you differ from a wealth manager? How do you work together?

Think of us as your comprehensive financial companion. While our focus is banking, we collaborate with 1900 Wealth, our investment subsidiary, to ensure a seamless integration between your checking and investment accounts. We take a holistic view of your financial life and help support you through every stage- growing your business, educating your family about financial strength, and bringing in team members to strategically plan for your future- maximizing opportunities along the way.

What sets you apart from other Private Bankers?

We believe that financial stability isn’t just about numbers; it’s about personal fulfillment. Your family, your business, and you are truly personal to us. We have a team of smart, caring individuals, located here in San Antonio. We know this community and are honored to serve it. For us, it’s not just banking; it’s about building a future legacy for you to feel proud to pass on.

