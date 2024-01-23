The Dossier: Broadway Bank

Pictured L-R: Michelle Beza – AVP, Private Banker; Margaret Below – SVP, Private Banker; Brandy McQuiston – AVP, Private Banker

What are the benefits of having a Private Banker?

We provide a high level of service while offering customized solutions for clients. Our Private Bankers will clear your path to any account, loan, investment or solution you require for yourself, your family and your business. As a Private Banking client, you will have access to various lending options and custom-tailored advice to help you achieve your personal and business financial goals.

What sets you apart from other Private Bankers?

We pride ourselves on developing a personal connection with our clients and are committed to gaining a deep understanding of their unique financial needs and objectives. Our partnership is built on a foundation of trust, confidence, and communication that begins with our initial meeting and extends through every stage of their financial journey, ensuring their success every step of the way.

How do you differ from a Wealth Advisor? How do you work together?

Our Wealth and Private Banking teams work in concert to ensure the needs of our clients are met. If the most pressing need happens to be a customized loan, deposit or business banking need our Private Bankers can assist. We serve as the connector and assembler for Broadway Bank’s vast resources. This includes collaboration with our Wealth Management team of highly credentialed professionals who work together to provide a comprehensive proposal for structuring and managing your customized portfolio. As a Broadway Wealth Management client, our team will provide you with customized solutions, a dedicated Portfolio Manager and access to experts with experience in specialized services.

What do you love most about your work?

We value the opportunity to develop meaningful connections with clients, understand their stories, and collaborate to achieve their financial aspirations. The ability to make a genuine impact in our clients’ lives while helping to retain and build their wealth for their future is incredibly rewarding.