The Dossier: American Bank

Why do your clients benefit from having a Private Banker?

Perhaps our most precious commodity of all is our time. And most people simply do not have enough of it. American Bank’s Private Banking team works hard to become a trusted partner for our clients, which enables them to focus on other priorities in their lives, such as running a business, volunteering, or spending time with their family. We get to know our clients so we understand what is important to them and how we can best serve them.

What are some examples of Private Banking services you provide? How do you work together with Wealth Management?

Our team of Private Bankers, Trust and Wealth Advisors work in concert to develop and implement custom financial strategies for high-net-worth individuals and businesses.

Our services include investment strategies, financial planning, specialty asset management, trust and fiduciary services, family office solutions, estate planning and administration, as well as custom lending and cash flow management. Like everything we do, we focus on delivering exceptional client service.

What sets you apart from other Private Bankers?

American Bank’s fundamental approach to banking is proactively client-centric and relationship-focused. This means we focus on building long-lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients.

Our Bankers are locally based and deeply experienced in providing advice and adapting strategies to ensure that our clients are well-prepared for the future.

How do you define success in working with your clients?

Client satisfaction is a crucial indicator of our success. We believe happy clients are the result of meeting or exceeding their expectations and delivering open and effective communication.

We feel that we truly serve a noble purpose within our industry. We get to share and participate in the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of our clients. Creating strategies and providing tailored solutions to assist clients in succeeding along their life’s journey is perhaps the most rewarding aspect of our business.