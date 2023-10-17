SAW LOGO maroon
Independent Financial

by | Oct 17, 2023 | Financial Advisors, The Dossier | 0 comments

Laurie Griffith, San Antonio Market President and Alan Goss, Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

What services do you provide?

We offer a wide range of lending and account services for businesses and families. For businesses, our loans range from commercial real estate construction/rehab/permanent financing, middle market lending and SBA lending to builder finance and mortgage warehouse lending. We also provide a full lineup of personal loans, mortgages and home improvement loans. 

Our deposit accounts and services include treasury solutions, as well as business and personal checking, money market, savings and CDs. We offer all the convenience services you can imagine along with over 30,000 free ATMs across the U.S.

Do you specialize in specific markets? 

We are a Texas-based bank with dozens of locations across the state. Locally, we serve San Antonio and the surrounding areas, as well as South Texas.

What is the average loan size you work on? 

Our business loans range from $500,000 to $30,000,000.

What sets you apart from other commercial lenders? 

With over 80 years of combined banking experience in this market, we know what we are doing. What sets us apart from other bankers is our reputation in the community. We do what we say we are going to do – when we say we are going to do it. You can count on us as trusted advisors who get deals done. 

What are you concerned or excited about on the commercial lending horizon?

We are excited about being a part of an organization that shares our commitment to providing the best customer service and supporting our community. 

Independent Financial 

2722 W. Bitters Road, Suite 126, San Antonio, TX 78248

Laurie (210) 806-5504 | Alan (210) 806-5505 |  IFinancial.com

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | NMLS# 411428

