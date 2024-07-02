Abeyta Bueche & Sanders Group at Morgan Stanley

Lisa Benton, Financial Advisor, MS, QPFC

What are your areas of focus in the financial services industry, and why did you choose it as a career?

My areas of focus in the financial services industry revolves around financial planning for business owners and families, with a particular concentration on incorporating the perspective of women. I chose this career path because I recognized the critical impact that women have on financial decisions within families and businesses, and I saw a need for their perspectives to be better represented.

Women bring unique insights and priorities to financial matters, including long-term planning, risk management, and considerations for future generations. By understanding and addressing these perspectives, I guide my clients toward decisions that not only benefit them in the present but also have a positive generational impact.

Furthermore, working with business owners allows me to assist in structuring their finances in a way that supports both their personal and professional goals. This may involve succession planning, tax management strategies, and wealth preservation techniques tailored to their specific needs and aspirations.

What sets you apart from other financial services professionals?

I prioritize collaboration and teamwork. My team and I work together seamlessly to provide clients with the best possible financial solutions. This depth of experience helps ensure that we can handle any financial situation with confidence and finesse.

Additionally, my experience in corporate retirement planning and executive compensation set me apart. I have a deep understanding of these complex areas, allowing me to offer comprehensive advice tailored to the client’s needs and goals.

But what truly distinguishes me is my genuine care for my clients. I take pride in building strong, trusting relationships and have my clients’ best interests at heart. I am committed to helping them achieve their dreams with confidence.

Abeyta Bueche & Sanders Group at Morgan Stanley

7600 Broadway STE 100, San Antonio, Texas 78209 | Lisa.benton@morganstanley.com

(210) 277-4444 | fa.morganstanley.com/abeytabuecheandsanders/

