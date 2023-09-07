SAW LOGO maroon
Texas Financial Advisory

by | Sep 7, 2023 | The Dossier | 0 comments

Dossier BrooklynChandlerWiley DT1 4085 JulAug23 web
Brooklynn Chandler Wiley, CEO and Founder

What sets you apart from other financial planners? 

In wealth management, an advisor has three career paths: 1) A Registered Rep (RR) with a Broker/Dealer, 2) An Investment Advisor Rep (IAR) with a Registered Investment Adviser, or 3) Dual registered as both an RR and IAR. I chose the road less traveled, that of an independent fiduciary. That means that I have no pressure to sell a product or investment vehicle that is not the best fit for my client. As fiduciary advisors, we put our client’s interests first, which makes sense regarding finances. In 2020, the Texas State Security Board approved my application to become a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Earning this achievement meant that I was the youngest female-owned RIA in South Texas, which was a tremendous achievement. In 3 years, we have reached the level of assets to apply for SEC registration. 

Texas Financial Advisory

20650 Stone Oak Pkwy., Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 

and 524 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130 | (210) 530-1292

TexasFinancialAdvisory.com

Investment advisory services offered through Queen B Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, which does business as (d/b/a) Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products, tax preparation services, and estate planning services are offered through Texas Insurance Advisory, Texas Tax Advisory, and Texas Estate Advisory, respectively, all of which also do business as Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products, tax preparation, and estate planning are offered separate from investment advisory services. 

