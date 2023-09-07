Texas Financial Advisory

Brooklynn Chandler Wiley, CEO and Founder

What sets you apart from other financial planners?

In wealth management, an advisor has three career paths: 1) A Registered Rep (RR) with a Broker/Dealer, 2) An Investment Advisor Rep (IAR) with a Registered Investment Adviser, or 3) Dual registered as both an RR and IAR. I chose the road less traveled, that of an independent fiduciary. That means that I have no pressure to sell a product or investment vehicle that is not the best fit for my client. As fiduciary advisors, we put our client’s interests first, which makes sense regarding finances. In 2020, the Texas State Security Board approved my application to become a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Earning this achievement meant that I was the youngest female-owned RIA in South Texas, which was a tremendous achievement. In 3 years, we have reached the level of assets to apply for SEC registration.

