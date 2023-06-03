Looking to Buy or Sell a Home? The San Antonio Board of REALTORS® Can Help

By Antonio Gutierrez

Whether you’re looking to buy a house or sell your home, the outlook for San Antonio’s current real estate market is encouraging, said the chairman of the Board of the San Antonio Board of REALTORS®.

“We are in an interesting time cycle. Although sales prices are still high, they’re not as dramatic as before,” the chairman, Sara Briseño Gerrish, said. “We’re seeing inventory with longer days on the market, but that’s because buyers are taking their time. Their buying power has increased, and they’re taking time to reflect if it’s the right property for them. We also still have a shortage of inventory. So, we’re seeing more of a balanced market.”

Gerrish added that because of the competitive market, houses are still in high demand. “San Antonio is still a strong market and still affordable compared to other markets,” she said, adding that with more people moving into San Antonio, the Alamo City continues to be a desired place to live.

The current median home price in San Antonio-New Braunfels area is $310,000, according to SABOR. By comparison, the median home price by county is: Bexar – $294,945; Travis – $500,000; Harris – $309,340; and Dallas – $355,000.

It’s not just home prices that have continued to remain high, Gerrish said. Rental properties have seen increases, too, and are also in high demand.

Because buying or selling a home is a major decision, Gerrish highly recommends that the buyer or seller work with a REALTOR® who can help with the entire process and address any questions or concerns one might have. “You want to have an open conversation with your REALTOR® and build a strategy to meet your end goal,” she said. “Sellers should also work with a seasoned REALTOR® to help with pricing strategy. If the asking price is too high, you might see a property being on the market longer.”

Gerrish is SABOR’s 2023 chairman of the Board and has been a REALTOR® for over 20 years serving several local, state, and national committees. She is a past chairman of the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® (SABOR) Young Professional Network, the Texas REALTORS® Diversity Committee, and the National Association of REALTORS®’ Smart Growth Advisory Board.

Gerrish will serve as NAR’s 2023 Housing Issues Liaison. She was named a “REALTOR® to Watch” in 2019 by Texas REALTORS®. Gerrish also chaired the City of San Antonio’s Affirmative Action Committee in 2019, has served on the Board with the Junior League of San Antonio, and is a founding member of Texas Public Radio’s Worth Repeating. Gerrish is a Sterling R major investor in TREPAC and a 2011 graduate of the Texas REALTORS® Leadership Program.

Gerrish, who is in her 22nd year in the real estate industry, said she was inspired by her mom to pursue the same career. “Our mom would take us to showings on weekends and evenings, and I saw the huge impact she was having on people buying a home,” she said. Now, I am doing the same and helping people build generational wealth.”

For more information about buying or selling a home, visit https://sabor.com/