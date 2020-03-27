Guide to Supporting San Antonio and Your Health

Courtney Balsam Interior Design

by | Mar 27, 2020

Courtney Balsam Interior Design

6714 N. New Braunfels Ave. Suite 104

210-842-1657

BalsamInteriorDesign.co
What elements define your style?
I create timeless, sophisticated designs that are fresh, functional, and of the highest quality.

What kinds of new innovative spaces that you have created recently?
I recently finished construction on a new lake house with an Urban Farmhouse flair focused on maximizing storage and averting flood damage. We incorporated fun colors and patterns inspired by the surrounding landscape to create a rejuvenating get-away.

I’m currently working on an English Cottage design that blends function and comfort, allowing my clients to host three generations of family with ease.

What are the hottest styles and/or trends in San Antonio today?
The pendulum is swinging back to classic, traditional designs with Grand millennial style. Think your grandmother’s house but updated. Clients are requesting heirloom antiques with traditional silhouettes, floral patterns, and elegant details like pleats and scalloped edging.

Where do you find inspiration? How do you stay up to date with current trends, technology, and codes?
Travel is a great source of inspiration for me. Seeing new architecture and street fashion is always inspiring. Professional design events bring new concepts I love to blend with my own unique touch.

As a licensed interior designer, I strive to find innovative continuing education courses not only on new design products but also architectural courses on materials and construction strategies.

What traits set you apart from other designers?
Attention to detail is my forte. I design with a master plan in mind that ensures all design elements are perfectly planned and well executed. Each project is unique and presents different challenges so no two projects will ever look the same.

