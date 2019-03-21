Jana Ward, owner of Jana Ward Interiors (JWI), has been making homes beautiful in San Antonio since 1998. She has seen many changes in trends and in design. “I’ve seen the industry change over the years from Tuscan, Mediterranean and Hill Country designs in the early 2000’s to more transitional and contemporary, more cutting-edge designs in San Antonio today.”

Her award-winning designs have been featured in magazines and on television. Jana is a frequent guest on the SA Living television program, where she discusses both design trends and construction tips.

Jana not only owns JWI, but she also owns a full-service remodeling company, Clear Choice Remodeling, which won the Greater San Antonio Builders Association award for ‘Grand Remodeler of the Year’ in both 2017 and 2018.

Jana’s designs can be either traditional, transitional or contemporary, but she believes that regardless of your style, functionality must be first and foremost. “I love when my customer wants something ‘outside of the box’, but it must be functional and have purpose.”

Jana has been a resident in San Antonio for over 20 years. She loves the area, the people and the diverse culture. “San Antonio has so much to offer and I love that it is multi-cultural, and everyone gets along so well.” Jana lives with ‘the love of her life’, her husband Jim, and their two dogs Sparky and Susie. She enjoys tennis, travel, a good book and serving at her church.