Alamo Beer Company

Why did you get into this business?

Who wouldn’t want to be in the beer business? Sure, it is plenty of hard work, but the reward of a cold beer at the end of the day is worth it. San Antonio needed a local beer, and my family and I were happy to jump in and make it happen. Bringing back a brand from the 1880’s seemed like a good idea.

What is the biggest challenge you expect to have to overcome?

Even with all the years of marketing Alamo Beer, there are still plenty of people that have no idea that there is a locally brewed beer called “Alamo.” My team and I will keep fighting to get the word out. Heck, we might even fire a few cannons to get some attention.

Where do you see your company in 5 years?

I hope the day will come when there is an Alamo Beer in every refrigerator in the state.

About Alamo Beer:

The family- and pet-friendly beer hall and beer garden located on our property are now available to rent for private parties and corporate events. They are great locations to sip on some delicious brews and celebrate whatever event you have going on.

Mon–Thurs 3:00-9:00 PM; Fri 3:00 PM-12:00 AM; Sat: Noon-Midnight.