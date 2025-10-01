A New Advance in Knee Pain Relief: Genicular Artery Embolization

By John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS

Founder, Medical Vein Clinic

If chronic knee pain is compromising your life, making it hard to climb stairs, enjoy your morning walks, or get comfortable at night, I want you to know there’s real hope. You don’t have to just wait around until your knees get bad enough for replacement surgery.

Here at Medical Vein Clinic, we’re offering an innovative treatment, Genicular Artery Embolization, or GAE. It’s a minimally-invasive procedure for people with knee arthritis pain. This procedure addresses the root cause of this pain, delivering pain relief that lasts.

How GAE Works: Resolving the Cause of Knee Pain

Let me explain what makes GAE different. Instead of waiting for your arthritis to get so bad that knee replacement is your only choice, we can step in earlier and tackle the problem where it starts.

Your knee has small blood vessels called geniculate arteries that bring blood to different parts of the joint. When you have arthritis, these arteries can get a little too active, feeding all that swelling and inflammation in your knee lining that makes everything hurt and feel stiff. What we do with GAE is carefully dial down the blood flow to those trouble spots so the inflammation calms down naturally.

In this procedure, we use imaging to guide us to exactly the right spot through a tiny opening. No big incisions, no stitches, and you won’t need to be put completely under anesthesia. With GAE, we deliver microscopic particles to the problem vessels, which reduces the blood flow that’s been feeding the knee inflammation.

What You Can Expect

When you have GAE done here at Medical Vein Clinic, the procedure is usually less than an hour. We’ll give you some IV medicine to keep you comfortable and relaxed, though you’ll be awake the whole time. Because of the medication, you’ll need to stay a couple of hours afterwards, and have someone to drive you home and stay with you for the day, but most people are surprised at how easy the recovery is.

A lot of our patients start feeling better within a couple of weeks, and that pain relief usually sticks around for up to three years. What makes me happiest is seeing patients get back to doing the things they love – without all that pain. Maybe it’s chasing after the grandkids again, working in the garden without wincing, or just taking a walk around the block without thinking twice about it.

Is GAE Right for You?

I’m a big believer in trying the basics first before we move to procedures like GAE. You’re probably a good fit for this if you’ve already spent at least six months working with physical therapy, taking over-the-counter pain medicines, getting steroid shots or gel injections, and trying other treatments your pain doctor or orthopedic surgeon recommended.

Here’s something that might surprise you: GAE can even help people who’ve had knee replacements but are still dealing with pain, as long as your orthopedic doctor thinks it’s a good idea.

You might want to consider GAE if you’re dealing with:

Knee pain that’s really bothering you, whether it’s one knee or both

Pain that gets in the way of everyday activities like going upstairs

Stiffness when you first get up in the morning

Having to take pain medication regularly

Not being ready for knee replacement surgery, or maybe it’s not the right choice for you

Why Choose Medical Vein Clinic

What sets us apart isn’t just the procedure itself, but the experience and care we bring to it. We work hand-in-hand with all your other doctors to make sure GAE fits into your overall health and treatment plan. This collaborative approach means you’re not just getting a procedure. You’re getting complete care that’s tailored to your particular health needs.

Insurance Usually Covers This

Most insurance companies cover GAE treatment for osteoarthritis pain, which means this innovative option is available to patients who need it most.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

You don’t have to let chronic knee pain run your life. GAE gives you another option between trying everything else and having surgery. It helps you stay active and independent while keeping other choices open for the future.

You deserve to have knees and a life that aren’t limited by pain, and we’re here to get you there.

Your Knees Are in Expert Hands Here

The GAE procedure at Medical Vein Clinic is performed by a Board-Certified Vascular Surgeon, Thomas J. Gianis II, MD, FACS, FSVS, DABVLM, RPVI, RVT. Over the years, Dr. Gianis has treated hundreds of patients with peripheral artery disease and knee pain, giving them relief from symptoms and the ability to be more active and have a greater quality of life.

Dr. John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS, is a board-certified radiologist specializing in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and the CEO/Founder of Medical Vein Clinic. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Hogg has established San Antonio’s leading vascular treatment clinic, helping thousands of patients since 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.medicalveinclinic.com.