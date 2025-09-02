Your Root Cause Approach:

The Secret to Resilient Health

By Chelcee Porter, PharmD, IFMCP

How many times have you felt disappointed by a quick fix? Maybe you started a restrictive diet, lost a bunch of weight, only to gain it back plus some the moment you stopped being so consistent. It’s frustrating, isn’t it? The thing about quick fixes is that they don’t actually solve the underlying problem. They act like a temporary band-aid solution, and once it’s ripped off, the issue is still there, staring back at you.

Instead of relying on short-term fixes, it’s time to start asking: What’s really going on underneath? When you address the root cause of your symptoms, you begin to heal in ways you didn’t know were possible.

Picture this: two trees. The first tree is a strong, beautiful oak tree with a deep, intricate root system. The second is a small, weak tree that is barely anchored to the ground. Not only can you see a difference on the outside, but if you look at the root systems, you’d see even more.

Think of the small tree as your quick-fix tree. It may grow fast, but it doesn’t have the roots to hold steady when life gets hard. It can’t withstand stress, change, or challenge.

Now think of the oak tree. Beneath the surface is a vast network of strong roots keeping it grounded, stable, and prepared for the storms ahead. This is what your health can look like when you use a root cause approach. The time, energy, and resources you invest in healing at the root level build a foundation you can truly depend on. And when the hard seasons of life inevitably come, your health won’t crumble. It will stand firm and be supported by the systems you’ve restored.

So ask yourself: What kind of roots do I have?

Whether you are dealing with hormone imbalance symptoms like low energy, bloating, irregular periods, or things like constipation, heartburn, or acne, there is a reason you feel the way you do. It’s not all in your head.

When we work together one-on-one, we do so for a full six months so that you can uncover the root cause of your symptoms. But the real value is that you are empowered with a personalized plan and finally feel your body working with you instead of against you. Functional medicine looks to restore how your body is designed to function, letting you feel like you again. And at the end of the day, you are looking for something that will work for real this time, right?

Stop relying on quick fixes and get to the root cause. If this resonates with you, reach out on Instagram @chelceeporter or schedule a free discovery call at www.chelceeporter.com to see if it’s a good fit for you!