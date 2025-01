Trees of Life Series

Goddesses Contemplating La Cultura on My Mind

Oil on canvas | 48” x 72”

Painting by Kathy Sosa

“This painting is inspired by the blended culture and many virtues of the Texas-Mx borderland.

The text is bilingual, indicating the origin of the particular virtue. The three women represent

the European, the Indigenous, and the Mestiza.”

AnArte Gallery, 7959 Broadway St., Suite 202, Alamo Heights, TX 78209