Feature Story – DreamWeek

Inspiring Change Through History, Art, and Music

By Michelle Vasquez | Photography by David Teran

From preserving African American history to capturing global stories through photography and championing equality through music, the stories of Deborah Omowale Jarmon, Sarah Brooke Lyons, and Golazin (Gola) Memar Ardestani reveal the power of passion and making a difference in our community by actively teaching others to look at things differently and challenging conventions. While their journeys are unique, they have one thing in common: They are intended to motivate people to take action to make our community a better place.

DEBORAH OMOWALE JARMON

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Deborah reflects on a childhood filled with cultural exploration, thanks to her parents. “My dad worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, and my mom, though trained as a teacher in Alabama, faced limitations from Jim Crow laws and became a domestic worker. Together, they exposed me to diverse experiences through travel, museums, and history.”

Her journey to San Antonio followed a storied career as an air traffic controller. “After 27 years with the federal government, retiring allowed me to pursue my passion for building community,” she says. “I moved to San Antonio 12 years ago to be with my youngest son and five grandchildren.” That passion led her to open a bed and breakfast in San Antonio’s King William neighborhood, a place she describes as central to her immersion in the local community. “We hosted Thanksgiving dinners for neighbors and even service members—people who might not have had a place to go.”

Her commitment to community also extended to DreamWeek, a citywide summit fostering civic engagement. “My first experience with DreamWeek was in 2013, hosting an event at the bed and breakfast,” she recalls. “Since then, I’ve been involved every year in some way. It’s an incredible platform for learning about and connecting with the community.”

Today, as Chief Executive Officer of the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM), she channels that commitment into preserving and sharing African American history. “Our mission is to collect, preserve, and share the cultural heritage of African descendants in San Antonio and the Southwest,” she explains. “Our team is young, diverse, and deeply dedicated to uncovering and sharing these often-buried stories.”

The work at SAAACAM involves collaboration across cultural boundaries. “We work with American Indian and Mexican American historians to tell a complete story of San Antonio’s history,” she notes. “When people think of the Canary Islanders, for example, they often don’t realize their African and indigenous connections. We aim to tell these full, interconnected histories.”

The organization is focused on opening its new space in the Kress Building in 2026. “We’re designing thematic and immersive exhibits, focusing on transformation, persistence, and healing,” she shares. “We want visitors to leave inspired—to return and make a difference in their communities.”

For her, the work is deeply personal. “I think about my ten grandchildren and their future. They must see themselves in history as resilient, creative, and essential to the fabric of this country.” DreamWeek launches with a gala for SAAACAM this year.

In all her endeavors, she remains a community builder at heart. “Whether as an air traffic controller, a DreamWeek organizer, or at SAAACAM, the goal has always been the same: to leave a space better than I found it,” she reflects.

SARAH BROOKE LYONS

For Sarah Brooke Lyons, life has been a dynamic journey of adaptability, creativity, and service. Over the past two decades, she has transitioned from a single mother pursuing a teaching degree to a successful photographer who captures moments and tells stories worldwide. Her motivation has always been to be a great mother.

“I was a single mom raising my daughter alone for the last 20 years,” Sarah recalls. “When she was about three, I went back to school to get a degree in education, hoping for a career that would align with her schedule.” Armed with an associate degree in photography, Sarah started a small photography business while completing her studies. By the time she graduated, her photography work had taken off, offering her financial stability and the flexibility to be present in her daughter’s life. “Photography sustained me through raising her,” Sarah explains. “It allowed me to be at her events, take her to school, and pick her up. That flexibility was incredibly important to me.”

While Sarah began her photography to support her family, it evolved into a platform for global outreach and storytelling. She has documented mission trips to West Africa, Brazil, Haiti, Alaska, and Guatemala. “My role is twofold: participating in the missionary work and capturing the stories through my camera,” she says.

Her photography has raised awareness for medical missions, water well projects, and community-building efforts. “Through my photos, I hope to inspire others to embrace different cultures and, maybe, embark on their own journeys,” she says. “Good photography requires observing human nature and having the patience to capture authentic moments.”

Closer to home, Sarah has been a dedicated collaborator with DreamWeek, an annual summit celebrating diversity and inclusion. Since its inception, she has documented the event, which features panels, art exhibitions, and cultural celebrations. “DreamWeek showcases how unique and diverse San Antonio is,” she says. “I love capturing the stories of different groups and preserving those moments as part of our community’s history.”

Despite her busy schedule, Sarah maintains balance through gratitude and intentionality. “I’ve learned to focus on one thing at a time,” she says. “Staying present and being grateful for the opportunities I’ve had helps me manage everything—whether it’s being a mom, a photographer, or a volunteer.”

Sarah’s photography business, Lyons Photo Company, continues to thrive. It specializes in headshots, marketing, and advertising. Yet her most fulfilling work remains in the moments she captures—whether on a quiet snow walk with her daughter in Boerne or during an impromptu photo shoot in rural West Africa.

“I feel so blessed to share these stories,” Sarah says. “They’re a reflection of the beauty and diversity of humanity. Photography isn’t just about taking pictures; it’s about showing the world through a lens of understanding and hope.”

GOLAZIN MEMAR ARDESTANI

While Deborah and Sarah have found unique ways to make a difference, so has Gola, a dynamic artist whose story spans continents and cultures and an enduring commitment to freedom and equality.

“Music is a powerful medium; it can move hearts, change behavior, and unite people,” says Golazin, known internationally as Gola. Born in Iran, Gola’s love for singing, dancing, and performing was nurtured despite cultural barriers. In her motherland, women face severe restrictions on public performances, prohibiting solo singing or recording music.

These obstacles only fueled her determination.

“I was always told I couldn’t do it, that I couldn’t sing or perform,” Gola explains. “That only strengthened my drive to pursue it. If something is so powerful that they forbid us from doing it, then it’s certainly worth fighting for.”

Determined to pursue her dreams, Gola studied music performance and acting in Iran. But as her aspirations grew, so did her need for freedom. Eventually, she left her home country.

Her pursuit of artistic and personal freedom first took her to London, where she studied music psychology. This study revealed the subtle but profound ways music influences human behavior.

“I discovered how music can subtly yet powerfully influence people’s decisions,” she says.

Seeking even greater liberty and opportunities, she left London for the U.S. to live the American dream—a land of freedom and love where no dream is left unfulfilled. She moved to San Antonio, drawn by its unique blend of Texan and Mexican culture, which she has always admired, particularly in music.

The transition was initially challenging, marked by loneliness and the uncertainties of immigration. But San Antonio’s natural beauty and welcoming spirit soon helped her find a sense of belonging.

“San Antonio became my creative hub,” she shares. “It gave me the freedom to complete my first album, a protest album called Change, and to connect with a community that shares my values, a community I call family now.”

For Gola, music is more than a passion; it is a mission. Her songs, written in Farsi and English, champion equality, freedom, and unity. Drawing from her experiences in Iran and her life abroad, Gola uses her voice to advocate for change. “Music can unite us, help us understand that no matter our differences—religion, race, or background—we are all human,” she says. “It’s a way to start conversations, break down barriers, and remind people that we have more in common than we think.”

This philosophy resonates deeply in her performances, such as her moving rendition of the U.S. National Anthem at San Antonio’s Mayor’s Ball, accompanied by an all-women mariachi band. “That moment was so powerful,” she recalls. “It reflected the unity and cultural diversity that San Antonio represents.”

Speaking about DreamWeek this year, Gola says, “In a world that feels increasingly divided, it’s crucial to remember that we are neighbors—bound by our shared humanity, regardless of borders, beliefs, or background—and it’s through connection and collaboration that we can navigate these challenging times together.”

Whether telling the story of the African Diaspora, communicating humanity through imagery, or inspiring people through song, there is no single way to influence a community to action. Each woman does so uniquely, perpetuating the idea that one person can make a difference.