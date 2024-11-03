Profile – Mission Crafts Chandlery

Born and raised in South Texas, Marcie Anguiano grew up surrounded by the vibrant flora and citrus groves of the Rio Grande Valley, a landscape that sparked her love for all things botanical. An alumna of the University of Texas at San Antonio, Marcie was also influenced by her mother, Sue Fowles, who owned Old San Antonio Soap Co., a local business that hand-crafted soaps and fragrances. In 2019, Marcie founded Mission Crafts to honor her mother’s legacy and bring the art of scent creation to life.

As Mission Crafts celebrates its 5th anniversary, it remains an iconic part of San Antonio’s craft culture. The name pays homage to the historic Mission Crafts tile company once run by Ethel Harris at Mission San Jose. In 2023, Marcie was honored with the Rising Star Award by the National Association of Women Business Owners and recognized for pioneering her industry in San Antonio.

At Mission Crafts, the focus is on bringing people together through immersive, hands-on scent experiences. From the candle-pouring bar to private workshops for birthdays, bachelorette parties, and corporate team-building events, Mission Crafts creates memorable moments through scent.

Renowned for custom fragrance gifts, Mission Crafts collaborates with luxury brands and high-profile clients to create personalized scents. With attention to detail and high-quality ingredients, Marcie and her team capture their clients’ visions in every creation.

Visit Mission Crafts and discover the joy of crafting your own unique scents and memories.

Marcie Anguiano

Founder | CEO

Mission Crafts Chandlery

Artisanal Fragrance Studio

1010 S. Flores, Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78204

(210) 530-1228

support@missionchandlery.com

www.missionchandlery.com

@missioncraftschandlery