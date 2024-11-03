Profile – Happithy

Meet Janna Andrews, the CEO of Happithy Marketing, a firm that’s redefining the way companies tell their stories visually. With a passion for visionary storytelling, authenticity, and experiential design, Janna and her team are helping businesses stand out from the crowd.

But Janna’s creativity doesn’t stop there. As a talented artist, she’s also leaving her mark on the city’s vibrant art scene. Her two murals in downtown San Antonio illustrate her unique style, which blends vibrant colors, abstract concepts, and realism. Janna’s artwork, which focuses on abstract and symmetry, can be found in homes and businesses across the country, spreading positivity and emotion wherever it’s displayed.

What sets Janna apart is her ability to merge her creative passions with her business acumen. As she puts it, “The greatest asset a creative individual can have is the ability to create something out of nothing.” This philosophy guides her approach to marketing and art, resulting in innovative solutions that inspire and engage.

Through Happithy Marketing, Janna is empowering companies to find their voice and share their message with the world. Her commitment to authenticity and creativity has earned her a reputation as a visionary leader in the marketing industry. As an artist, she’s inspiring others to see the world in a new light, one brushstroke at a time.

