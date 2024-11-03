Christmas in Boerne

Boerne Chamber of Commerce | Photos courtesy of Boerne Dickens on Main

Enjoy all that Boerne has to offer this holiday season! Blending small-town charm and a convenient location just minutes from San Antonio, Boerne is the ultimate destination for a quick holiday escape with much to offer. Boerne transforms into a festive wonderland as the holiday season approaches, drawing locals and visitors alike with its enchanting atmosphere and vibrant local businesses. There’s nothing like Boerne’s historic Hill Country Mile during the holiday season, lined with locally owned businesses, including boutiques, restaurants, craft breweries, and wine bars.

Browse a unique selection you won’t find anywhere else at one of Boerne’s many shops, offering everything from fabulous fashions to one-of-a-kind artisan goods, home décor, and much more! During the holiday season, Boerne hosts several shopping events, including Diva Night on November 7th. The ultimate girl’s night out, Diva Night, is packed with live music, fun giveaways, fantastic shopping, and much more! Get your girlfriends together or come solo to enjoy an unforgettable ladies’ night on the Hill Country Mile.

Boerne’s unique dining scene offers everything from Texas-style comfort food to sophisticated, globally inspired cuisine. Be sure to stop by one of the Hill Country Mile’s numerous craft breweries or wine-tasting rooms. With an ever-growing food and beverage scene, there’s always something new to try in Boerne.

Boerne’s premier holiday event, Dickens on Main, transforms the town into a winter wonderland with street performers, live music, children’s activities, holiday lights, and festive window displays. This event offers a perfect backdrop for leisurely shopping, strolling, and dining. Experience the magic of the Christmas season the weekend following Thanksgiving on November 29th and 30th.

The holiday fun does not stop after Dickens on Main! Boerne’s Weihnachts Parade will take place on December 7th. This evening parade includes over 100 floats, fully decorated for the season. In addition to the parade, visitors can enjoy late-night shopping and dining along the Hill Country Mile. Other holiday events include A Toast to Olde Town and Kinder Fest weekends leading up to the Christmas holidays. More details regarding all these events can be found at www.holidaysinboerne.com.

Boerne offers a holiday experience that is truly unlike any other. Stroll along the Hill Country Mile, where you can shop, dine, and drink—all while enjoying a festive atmosphere straight out of a Hallmark movie. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, enjoying a festive meal, or sipping a delicious beverage, Boerne’s welcoming atmosphere and unique local businesses make it a memorable destination during the holiday season.

For more information on Boerne’s local businesses, please visit The Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce online at www.boerne.org or call 830-249-8000.