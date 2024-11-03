Profile – Feather, Fluff and Flings

Cheri Stith sparkles! When she makes an entrance, her well-accessorized outfit and her happy personality light up the room! So it’s no wonder that her business, Feather, Fluff and Flings, is known for its colorful, over-the-top decorations that bring joy to clients.

Feather, Fluff and Flings has three branches: seasonal decorating, special event planning, and ready-to-sell consulting/staging for the real estate market.

It all began 25 years ago when Cheri and her friend, Jamie Weyand, had children in the same class. Their gifts and talents complemented each other, so they started a business together. Recently, Jamie married and moved to Tyler. Since Cheri’s expertise was in design, she says she now runs the company with the Lord’s guidance and a team of 35 talented women.

San Antonians say when they drive down the street, they can tell when a home has been decorated for the season by FFF. In the Fall, curb appeal comes from grapevine garlands covered in leaves, berries, and velvet pumpkins. During the Christmas season, FFF ties a bow on decor like a beautiful package so clients can enjoy the holidays. At Fiesta, signature wreaths and ribbon poles brighten yards. And, of course, the inside mirrors the outside of the home.

Events are equally memorable when FFF elevates them! “We love to dream up a theme and the ideas that will make it all feel special,” says Cheri. The company creates everything from debutante balls to festivities for Fiesta royalty, rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, birthday and anniversary parties, as well as a room full of tablescapes for luncheons.

When staging or consulting on a home, Cheri and the team like to start at the curb and work their way inside to get it ready to sell. Once inside, they help edit the home by suggesting what needs to go, moving furniture for better flow, and restyling shelves. The company can handle every job, from partial staging, where they freshen with accessories only, to fully staging a vacant home.

Cheri Stith

Owner

Feather, Fluff and Flings

Hello@featherfluffandflings.com

www.Featherfluffandflings.com

@Featherfluffandflings