Navigating Fertility Preservation in Cancer Patients

By: Dr. Courtney Failor, Reproductive & Infertility Endocrinologist and OB/GYN

at Aspire Fertility San Antonio and McAllen

New data is showing cancer among younger adults, particularly GenXers and Millennials, has increased [SOURCE: Differences in cancer rates among adults born between 1920 and 1990 in the USA: an analysis of population-based cancer registry data – The Lancet Public Health]. For this group, not only are they facing a serious health diagnosis, but they may also be concerned about their fertility and future family building.

The great news is that there are preservation options for women and men that allows them to focus on their treatment without surrendering their dreams of having a family.

Oncofertility: Fertility Preservation for Cancer Patients & Survivors

Life-saving cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery can unfortunately interfere with a person’s ability to have children in the future. For women, these therapies can cause ovarian damage, early menopause, or other reproductive problems. And for men, treatments can cause damage to the testes, which interferes with sperm production.

Oncofertility is a medical field that bridges oncology and reproductive endocrinology, with the goal of maximizing the chances that cancer patients and survivors can have a family despite their illness.

Fertility Preservation for Women

For women, there are multiple fertility preservation options and the best way to determine what works for you is to consult with a specialist in oncofertility, as well as your cancer care team. The most common forms of fertility preservation for women include egg freezing and embryo freezing.

In egg freezing, the ovaries are stimulated with hormones, resulting in the maturation of multiple eggs that can be harvested and then frozen for future use. The process generally takes approximately two weeks.

Embryo freezing is similar to egg freezing, but instead of preserving unfertilized eggs, embryos are created and preserved for future implantation.

Fertility Preservation for Men

Men also have options when it comes to preserving their fertility in the face of a cancer diagnosis. And like women, it’s important to speak with a fertility specialist and the cancer care team to determine which one is best for you.

The most effective forms of male fertility preservation include gonad shielding, where the genital and pelvic region is protected with a lead apron during radiation to minimize damage to the testes. This can also be used to protect ovaries. Sperm banking is another effective option. Like egg freezing, sperm banking involves collecting multiple semen samples before the onset of cancer treatment and freezing that tissue for future use.

Where to Begin

If you are going through a cancer treatment plan, it’s important to talk to your oncologist right away about your fertility preservation options. After that discussion, your fertility specialist, like our Aspire Fertility San Antonio doctors, can build a plan to start your fertility journey.

To learn more or to schedule a patient consultation, please visit https://www.aspirefertility.com/san-antonio-texas or call us at (210) 337-8453.