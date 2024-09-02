Supporting the Community,

Fighting Breast Cancer: A Mission Close to Home

By Jennifer Page, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills Director of Communications and Community Engagement

A cancer diagnosis can be one of the most frightening and life-changing experiences, but Methodist Healthcare is close to home to support you and your loved ones every step of the way.

The statistics are staggering: In the United States, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 1995 alone, with breast cancer remaining the most common cancer among women. About 1 in 8 women will face this diagnosis in their lifetime. Having a reliable healthcare partner can make all the difference during such challenging times.

Methodist Healthcare has been a beacon of hope since 1993, offering exceptional care to countless individuals and families navigating the complexities of cancer. Specializing in adult and pediatric care, Methodist Healthcare provides a comprehensive range of services, from diagnosis to treatment, support groups, and survivorship, ensuring that every patient receives the support they need.

Megan Cool Amalakuhan, CEO of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, shares, “Methodist Healthcare’s commitment to the community extends beyond medical care. By leveraging our ownership structure with HCA Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries, we push the boundaries of innovation. Integrating the latest research and state-of-the-art technology into our services ensures patients receive the most effective and up-to-date treatments in their backyard.”

This November, Methodist Healthcare is demonstrating its commitment to healthcare by opening its newest facility, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, in West San Antonio. This new hospital will extend Methodist’s expert care to a broader community, making world-class care – including cancer care – more accessible.

In collaboration with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills is proud to host San Antonio’s 2024 MORE THAN PINK Walk on November 2, 2024. This event is more than just a walk; it’s a powerful gathering of survivors, supporters, and advocates united by a shared mission. Participants will raise awareness and fundraise for life-saving research and programs that are crucial in the battle against breast cancer.

But there’s even more to look forward to! On the day of the walk, attendees can also participate in the hospital’s “Tacos and Tours” event. This unique opportunity includes previewing the new hospital facilities, connecting with the community, exploring cutting-edge healthcare advancements, and engaging in a day of hope, support, and unity.

The fight against breast cancer is a collective effort, and Methodist Healthcare is honored to have San Antonio Spurs Point Guard Tre Jones as a supporter of this vital cause. Tre’s personal connection to the fight against breast cancer, shared during the hospital’s media event, underscores the power of community in driving change.

Be part of the powerful movement. Register for the MORE THAN PINK Walk at komen.org/sanantoniowalk

Content sponsored by Methodist Healthcare System