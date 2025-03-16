Early Detection and Prevention

By Dirk P. DeKoch, DDS, Alamo Heights Dental

What is Oral Cancer?

Oral cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins inside the mouth. Approximately 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer each year, and about 10,000 will die from oral cancer this year. As with all cancers, early diagnosis is critically important, so it is important for you and your loved ones to know the early warning signs and ways to prevent it from occurring in the first place!

Where Does It Occur?

Oral cancer can occur anywhere inside the mouth, including:

the lips

inner linings of the lips and cheeks

gums

tongue

roof and floor of the mouth

tonsils

throat

What are the Risk Factors?

The most common risk factors include:

Tobacco in ALL forms

Excessive and frequent drinking — Drinkers are five times as likely as non-drinkers to develop oral cancer, even more so if combined with tobacco use

Exposure to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) — A specific type of HPV is responsible for 2/3 of cancers in the back of the tongue, throat, and tonsils. Oral cancer is increasingly more common in young people, especially those who have had multiple sex partners

Excessive sun exposure, especially at a young age

Gender – Men are twice as likely as women to have oral, head and neck cancers

Family history of cancer

Age – Oral cancer is usually found after age 55 but is becoming increasingly more common in young people with HPV

Chronic physical trauma, such as sharp teeth or chronic biting habits

Weakened immune system

Poor diet and hygiene

What are the Symptoms?

One of the challenging aspects of noticing the early symptoms of oral cancer is that they present as common occurrences that are not typically a concern. The difference is that with cancer, the symptoms last more than a couple of weeks. Be concerned if any of these common early warning signs persist for over a month:

Mouth and lip sores that don’t heal

Numbness, pain, or tenderness on the face, neck, or mouth that occurs without apparent cause

Tender, swollen lymph nodes below your lower jaw or neck are a common sign

Rough or crusty spots on the lips, gums, or inside the mouth

Red, white, or speckled red/white patches in the mouth or throat

Chronic sore throat, often with an unproductive cough

Trouble swallowing or breathing – this presents as if something is caught in the back of the throat

Raspy voice

Jaw or ear pain

Chronic bad breath

Change in the way your teeth fit together

Unintentional weight loss

How Do We Prevent Oral Cancer?

Don’t use tobacco

Limit alcohol intake to two or less drinks per day

Avoid excessive sun exposure by wearing hats and sunscreen

Consider taking the HPV vaccine

Have regular medical and dental examinations

Obviously, prevention is the most important step, but early detection is critical to improve your odds if you should ever get oral cancer. Make the decision TODAY to avoid the risk factors, to know the early warning signs, to take preventive steps, and to have screenings at least once annually. The life you save may be your own!