Safeguarding Your Business’s Future:

The Power of Protection

By Linda Ratner RN, MBA, CEPA

Welcome back to our series on harnessing exponential growth through the Value Maturity Index, as outlined by Chris Snider in his book Walking to Destiny. This strategic framework enables businesses to significantly enhance their operational and financial performance. The journey unfolds five critical stages: Identify, Protect, Build, Harvest, and Manage. Each stage is essential for developing a strong, dynamic organizational culture and propelling your company toward increased efficiency, effectiveness, profitability, and sustainability.

In my initial article, we delved into the ‘Identify’ stage, where we began by establishing a solid understanding of your business’s current valuation. We explored the key components contributing to this valuation, examining your company’s unique attributes and how they align with industry standards. This foundational stage sets the groundwork by pinpointing where your business stands today, which is essential for strategic planning and growth.

As we proceed, our next focus is on the ‘Protect’ stage. This crucial step ensures that the value you’ve identified is safeguarded against potential risks and threats, both internal and external. Protecting your business’s assets and value is critical for maintaining its integrity and potential for future growth. Let’s delve into how you can fortify your business’s defenses, ensuring the sustainability and longevity of its value.

Understanding the Importance of Protection

Protection is the shield that guards the fruits of your labor. It involves establishing a robust framework to defend against legal challenges, financial crises, and operational disruptions. This stage is crucial for any business looking to survive and thrive in today’s volatile market environment. Once identified, it ensures that the business’s value is not left vulnerable to external threats or internal failures.

Key Areas of Focus in the Protect Stage

1. Legal Protections: Intellectual property must be secured, contracts should be ironclad, and compliance with regulatory requirements must be flawless. These measures deter litigation risks and protect against value leakage.

2. Financial Safeguards: Implement comprehensive risk management strategies and ensure adequate insurance coverage. Effective financial controls and auditing processes are also pivotal in detecting and mitigating risks early. Another area most clients often overlook is the regular review of their current contracts. Are they on an evergreen clause that does not benefit their organization? Are unneeded services renewing, creating unwanted expenses? Are contracts regularly re-negotiated to obtain the best pricing?

3. Operational security: This is a critical aspect of protecting your business’s value, maintaining uninterrupted operations, securing sensitive data, and mitigating risks that could disrupt the normal functioning of your business. Operational security encompasses several vital measures to shield a company’s operations from foreseeable and unforeseen threats. This can include anything from cyber-attacks and data breaches to natural disasters and internal errors. Other considerations included strengthening cybersecurity measures, establishing clear employee protocols, and developing a crisis management plan.

Implementing these operational security measures helps ensure that the business can continue to operate smoothly under various circumstances, protects valuable data from being compromised, and minimizes the potential financial and reputational damage that could result from security breaches or operational failures. Our clinics had protocols for electrical and internet outages since potential lifesaving measures must continue regardless of modern technology. Additionally, we would have mock run-throughs at unexpected times to determine the efficacy of our processes.

Integrating Methodologies

By applying an operational platform like the Scaling Up framework, businesses can align their strategic goals with their risk management processes, ensuring a holistic approach to protection. Personality, strength, and drive assessments like The Predictive Index can be utilized to assess and optimize team dynamics, enhancing the effectiveness of your protection strategies. These methodologies provide a structured approach to surviving and thriving through challenges.

To implement protection strategies, conduct a thorough risk assessment to identify potential vulnerabilities within your business. Review and update your insurance policies to adequately cover these risks. Ensure that all contracts are up-to-date and legally binding, and consider regular audits to maintain financial and operational integrity.

The Protection stage is about building resilience into your business’s fabric. By adopting comprehensive protection strategies, you secure your business’s current value and ensure its future growth and sustainability.

