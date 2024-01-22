Role Model: Ashley Landers

A Path to Success

By Michelle Vasquez | Photography by Katie Clementson

Role models inspire with leadership by example, relentless pursuits of excellence, and a willingness to bring others along on their journey. Ashley Landers, CEO of Texas Creative, exemplifies all these qualities. Perhaps that is why she is one of San Antonio’s 40 under 40 leaders.

Whether parenting her kids, serving on the board of directors for the Methodist Healthcare Ministries, or taking the helm of Texas Creative, Ashley has a gift for making others feel comfortable. She coaches, mentors, and shares her knowledge with others readily, always being open to the contributions and collaboration of others.

Ashley’s foundational values and approach stem from her early years, influenced by her family in Arkansas. Her mother instilled a deep appreciation for education, laying the groundwork for Ashley’s commitment to learning. Complementing this, her grandfather encouraged her to explore Spanish-speaking cultures through language and anthropology starting in the third grade.

This exposure ignited Ashley’s passion for languages and cultures, leading to her fluency in Spanish, a skill she has mastered to perfection. Her talent and love of culture led her to work for, at the time, the largest Hispanic agency in the U.S., Bromley Communications. “I’m lucky that the two things I studied, Spanish and Communications, are directly related to my career,” Ashley reflects.

Who knew one day, that road would lead her to manage an agency of her own as CEO of Texas Creative? The agency prides itself on providing a solid strategic foundation, elevating projects through exceptional design, and implementing ideas with deep technical expertise.

Her journey is eighteen months strong, and in her mind, when the momentum is swinging in your favor, “you gotta jump with it because that’s your chance. You never know if it will swing back the other direction,” she says.

Ashley balanced her pregnancy with purchasing and setting up a new agency governance structure with her two partners as she took the helm. Ashley cites this experience as one of her most significant accomplishments and emphasizes the art of communication. “We’re in the business of communication… If you listen to the problems people are trying to solve – in the boardroom, in a startup’s garage, at a non-profit, in every business meeting – it usually can be boiled down to communication to some degree.”

One senses that Ashley is a passionate and motivated leader. Her motivations inspire being the type of person who always has “something to prove.” “Everyone has self-doubt about being where they are; anybody that says that they don’t is probably not honest with themselves,” she explains, “and that’s just from a work perspective.” From a life perspective, it’s proving that she can balance being a great mom, wife, and businesswoman while being present for those who need her.

When asked what inspires her, Ashley quickly replies, “It’s not so much about what inspires me, but it’s about me inspiring them as their leader.” When asked what three lessons she would impart to others as a role model, she has the following to say:

1. “Surround yourself with people that are better than you.” By challenging your comfort zone, you will grow.

2. “If you’re going to lead others, don’t lead them for your benefit; lead them for their benefit.” Doing what’s suitable for individual growth is good for the organization.

3. “Change is messy, but almost always good.” Ashley touts being willing to be uncomfortable because that is how we come to do things we haven’t done before, and that is important to personal growth.

Ashley Landers’ journey is a compelling example of effective leadership and personal resilience. As CEO, mother, and community advocate, she demonstrates the power of combining professional excellence with a deep commitment to mentorship and personal growth. Ashley’s story underscores a vital message: success is about reaching individual heights, growing, and lifting others up for their development.