Supporting Active Duty Military, Veterans, and Their Families With an Army of Volunteers



Amy Palmer is the CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. She is a compassionate and dedicated leader who drives the organization’s mission forward. With her strong leadership skills and unwavering commitment to supporting the military community, Amy Palmer plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of Soldiers’ Angels and its impactful programs.

Soldiers’ Angels is a prominent national nonprofit organization based here in San Antonio dedicated to providing aid, comfort, and resources to active duty Military, Veterans, and their families. With a heartfelt vision, “May No Soldier Go Unloved,” this organization has been making a significant impact here and across the globe since its establishment in 2003.

Soldiers’ Angels is the largest volunteer network of any charity of its kind in the country, with thousands of “Angel” volunteers working to ensure that those who serve or have served are supported, uplifted, and remembered through a variety of support programs. As an organization maintaining an efficiency rating of 96 percent among charity watchdogs, of every $1 donated, $0.96 directly supports programs designed to address the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of its enrolled clients.

Volunteer opportunities with Soldiers’ Angels are diverse and cater to different interests and skills. Individuals can contribute as virtual volunteers, writing letters or sending care packages from their homes. Examples include the Letter Writing Team, where volunteers can express their gratitude and support by sending cards and letters of appreciation to deployed Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families, and the Angel Bakers Team, which allows volunteers to bake homemade treats and send them to deployed Service Members. These simple acts of kindness can have profound impacts on the morale and well-being of those serving far from home as well as their family members here at home.

There are also opportunities for in-person volunteering, such as visiting Veterans in VA Hospitals or providing support at local events. Soldiers’ Angels runs various support programs, such as the Adopt-A-Family program, which assists Military Families during the holiday season, and numerous Veteran support programs, which offer food, resources, and assistance to food-insecure or chronically homeless Veterans.

The organization encourages community involvement and provides training and resources to ensure volunteers can make a meaningful impact. And the reach of those volunteers is staggering. In 2022 alone, Soldiers’ Angels volunteers provided support to more than 877,000 Service Members, Veterans, and their families.

To learn more and to get involved, visit SoldiersAngels.org.

