Sara Eyestone

Prince Charming

48 x 24 Oil

American Artist Sara Eyestone spent thirteen years painting here in San Antonio in her Westside

Studio, as well as on her Riverwalk balcony. Today she is back home in Santa Fe painting for

private collectors on commission. At 80 years old, she is also working with her publishers,

preparing for a final tour that will include new Caspari notecards and one more art poster.