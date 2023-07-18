KGBTexas Communications

Katie Harvey, CEO

What services does your agency offer?

Since I started the agency as a PR company in 1994, we’ve evolved into a full-service agency that offers a range of in-house communications services. I’m proud to say that we are one of the largest woman-owned agencies in Texas. Our team of 55 are innovators and problem-solvers. While we excel at solving business challenges, engaging customers, and building brand affinity, our work is all about making an impact and creating positive change in our community.

Do you specialize in specific industries or types of business?

We have experience working with clients in a variety of industries, including energy, financial services, transportation, nonprofit, economic development and more. The agency has played an integral role in some of our city’s most significant public- and private-sector initiatives that had significant consequences in our community. Across all industries, our passion for innovative marketing, public relations and public affairs shapes our client work.

What makes your business unique?

A hallmark of our agency is our ability to identify and secure strategic partnerships that benefit our clients’ missions and goals. With nearly 30 years in communications in and around San Antonio, we are uniquely positioned to bring together partnerships to benefit our community. It’s not uncommon for client missions to intersect to help shape the future of our city. It’s these strategic partnerships that allow us to support progress in economic development, transportation, and other areas that drive positive change.

What keeps you inspired?

My team inspires me. That’s why I’ve elevated my senior leadership to partners and why I invest in my people, especially the youngest team members. I encourage them to take part in leadership programs like Leadership San Antonio and the Alexander Briseño Leadership Development Program, which shape the future stewards of our community. It’s that investment that supports our mission of positive change and allows us to work on transformative projects that shape our city.

825 East Locust Street, San Antonio, TX – (210) 826-8899 – kgbtexas.com