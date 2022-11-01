PROFILE: OfficeSource, Ltd.

SAW LOGO maroon

OfficeSource, Ltd.

Kay Harig

Owner, CEO – OfficeSource Ltd.

The OfficeSource, Ltd. team are Industry experts in Commercial Office, Healthcare, Education, and Hospitality Furniture.
OfficeSource, Ltd. provides furniture, space planning, product specifications, procurement, and installation services
to the most highly publicized projects in South and Central Texas.


OUR PROJECTS: NASA, TXDOT, The George H.W. Bush Building – Capitol Complex, Austin, The AT&T Center, Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, Bexar County Bibliotech, Alamo Colleges, University Health Systems, and the list goes on…
OfficeSource, Ltd. is currently working on new spaces with hybrid workstations for offices returning to work or needing an upgrade.


Visit the big green building at 1133 Broadway and meet Kay and the OfficeSource, Ltd. team, or visit us on our website www.OfficeSourceltd.com.

OfficeSource, Ltd.
1133 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78215
O (210) 212-7742
www.officesourceltd.com

