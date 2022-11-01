SAW LOGO maroon

PROFILE: Cynthia Parsons – Real Estate Consultant

by | Nov 1, 2022 | Family Business & Leadership, Nov/Dec 22, Residential Real Estate, Women in Business Profile, Women in Commercial Real Estate | 0 comments

Cynthia Parsons

Real Estate Consultant

Cynthia’s success as a seasoned real estate consultant is attributed to her responsiveness, firm negotiation, and uncompromised integrity. Simply put, she gives her clients the leading edge and always ensures her clients’ goals are met. In the commercial realm, Cynthia works with business owners to purchase or lease office and warehouse space for their growing businesses. She also utilizes her 25 years of healthcare experience when working with clients that require commercial property within the healthcare space. Cynthia’s experience within the residential arena includes starter homes, luxury properties, condominiums, acreage, and investment properties. Clients appreciate her flexibility, low pressure sales, ability to listen, negotiation and analytic skills. Cynthia holds her Master of Business Administration from DeVry University, Keller Graduate School of Management.  She has also earned the prestigious residential designation, GRI, Graduate Realtor Institute as well as the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certificate.

Cynthia Parsons Residential + Commercial Realty Group
15510 Vance Jackson Rd., Ste. 101 San Antonio, Texas 78249 | (210) 620-6449
cynthiaRparsons@gmail.com | cynthiaparsonsrealtygroup.com

