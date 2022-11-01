DOSSIER: People Whisperer Solutions

People Whisperer Solutions

Dr. Marisol Weymouth, President & CEO

Photography by David Teran

Describe the services your business offers to clients.



People Whisperer Solutions is in the business of partnering with people, teams, and organizations to prepare for change and transformation. Change comes in various forms, including organizational re-design, technological transformation, professional growth, and first-time manager preparedness, to name a few.



What benefits might someone gain from working with your business?



Benefits from working with People Whisperer Solutions include the value of integrating decades of experience, proven practices, research, and theory into our client’s tailored solutions.

Solutions are designed based on where the client is in their journey and are strategic, actionable, agile, and realistic. We aim to serve alongside our clients as life-long partners!



What sets your business apart from others in your industry?



We possess over 25 years of managing teams in corporate environments, specifically in male-dominated industries, and served in a variety of capacities, including strategic and business planning, portfolio management, change management/people-readiness, program management office, balanced scorecard, process improvement, supply chain, corporate communications, corporate affairs, operations, and IT.



More specifically, we integrate experience, theory, research, and application in helping individuals, teams, and organizations tailor programs and solutions to accelerate the speed of transformation.



How do you define success in working with your clients?



We aim to measure client success both subjectively and objectively. We strive for our clients to feel confident in the value they receive from People Whisperer Solutions. Our approach is to actively listen to client needs, share proven practices, build a tailored solution, and integrate key effectiveness measures; ultimately, we align, execute, measure, and report back.



The by-product of our client value-proposition approach is repeat business and referrals.

