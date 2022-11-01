DOSSIER: Jefferson Bank – Building Financial Success in 2023 and Beyond

Jefferson Bank

Building Financial Success in 2023 and Beyond

Photography by David Teran

Financial empowerment is not about how much money you have but how you manage it. Leaders from Jefferson Bank share advice for empowering yourself to become an expert in your finances!



• Know where your money is and how to access it. Have ongoing conversations with your spouse or business partner about where accounts are so you can access them.



• You can’t start a budget until you know what you have. Look at your bank statements to learn about your spending habits. Evaluate how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it is going. Weed out unnecessary auto payments.



• Be realistic and intentional about spending. Remember to enjoy life: add treating yourself to your budget.



• Create and regularly check on your emergency fund. You might need to increase it in different life stages- buying a house, having a child, retiring, etc.



• Protect your child’s financial future. Freeze your child’s credit until they are ready to use it. Teach the value of a dollar – have your child use physical cash for purchases.



• Create a will, designate a power of attorney, and update regularly. Review every five years or at any major life event.



• Consider a corporate fiduciary to administer your family’s assets. Whether you are at the point where you want to be hands-off with your assets, planning for incapacity or attempting to ease the burden on your loved ones, a corporate fiduciary can help manage your affairs.



• Never be afraid to ask your banker questions. We are here to support and educate you in all of your life phases!



Feeling confident in your financial planning, understanding what is happening with your money, and having peace of mind that you and your family are financially covered will help you live the life you want.

