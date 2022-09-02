PROFILE: Jennifer Mansour – Broadway Bank

Jennifer Mansour

SVP and Commercial Lender

Broadway Bank

As a seasoned banking industry leader, Jennifer Mansour brings more than 20 years of experience working with business professionals and building lasting local relationships that include trust and first-class customer service.



A strong believer in supporting the local community, Jennifer has dedicated her time and expertise to serve on the boards and committees of Communities in Schools, Meals on Wheels, San Antonio Manufacturing Association, CREW San Antonio, NAWBO, and the Legacy Ranch Kids fostering program.



What types of clients do you work with?

In my more than twenty years of banking, I’ve worked with a diverse commercial banking client group. Although I primarily focus on established, mid-to-large size companies with roots in San Antonio, I also enjoy working with young, fast-growing companies and large national organizations. My expertise is strategic planning and developing a deep understanding of complex business industries and financing scenarios. I welcome a good challenge!



What sets you apart from other commercial bankers?

My top strength is responsibility. I take ownership of what I say I will do and have a near obsession with doing things right and exceeding expectations with impeccable ethics. I am someone others trust to get things done. Building trusting relationships is refreshing and critical for success in today’s fast-paced, bottom-line-driven world.



What do you love most about your job?

People. Whether collaborating with colleagues, rolling up my sleeves to help clients achieve challenging goals, or mentoring folks just starting out in their careers, I am energized by the amazing people that make San Antonio such a great community.

Contact Jennifer today to see how your business will benefit from modern banking that’s locally sourced and personally delivered.

(210) 283-5399

jmansour@broadway.bank

