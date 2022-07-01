SAW LOGO maroon

Women In Law : Erica Maloney

by | Jul 1, 2022 | July/Aug 22, Women in Law | 0 comments

IMG 6099

Women In Law : Erica Maloney

Erica Maloney

Owner of Maloney Law Group, PLLC

1007 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas 78210

Work phone = 210-361-2997

www.maloneylawgroup.com

Upon graduating from the University of California, Irvine Law School in 2012 – a school which, the year of her application, accepted only 4 percent of its applicants, the lowest acceptance rate of any law school in the country – Erica moved home to San Antonio to practice law. After spending a couple of valuable years practicing with her mother, Marynell Maloney, a renowned trial lawyer, Erica decided to branch out and build her law firm, Maloney Law Group, PLLC, a boutique plaintiff in personal injury and medical malpractice firm.

At Maloney Law Group, PLLC, Erica passionately advocates for the victims of medical malpractice. As the mother of three children, Erica has focused particular attention on advocating for infants who have suffered catastrophic birth injuries. She has handled multiple cases involving infants who have suffered hypoxia ischemic encephalopathy due to negligence during the labor and delivery process.

While negligence in hospital emergency departments in Texas is notoriously difficult to pursue as emergency department cases require a higher burden of proof than other medical malpractice cases, Erica has successfully resolved several high damage emergency department cases.

Erica is on the Board of Directors of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a member of the San Antonio Trial Lawyers Association and the William S. Sessions American Inn of Court. She was selected as a Texas Super Lawyers rising star in 2021 and 2022 and was named a top personal injury lawyer by Scene in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022. Erica is also a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

MLG PLLC logo

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Women In Law : Christine Dauphin Hernández

Women In Law : Christine Dauphin Hernández

Christine Dauphin Hernández, Founder/Attorney at Law Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Christine Dauphin Hernández moved to San Antonio, Texas in the Summer of 1987 with her mother and younger brother.  As a child, Christine accompanied her mom to work at a local...

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka Jenny Zarka is a criminal defense attorney.  She started her own law firm immediately upon graduating law school and passing the bar exam in 2013.  Jenny has 2 attorneys and 3 support staff working full time in her firm with her to...

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward Originally from West Texas, San Antonio is now Robbie's home. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Law in 2001 and immediately began working at the District Attorney's office. Although she knew she wanted to be a criminal defense...

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This