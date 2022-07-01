Women In Law : Erica Maloney

Erica Maloney

Owner of Maloney Law Group, PLLC

1007 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas 78210

Work phone = 210-361-2997

www.maloneylawgroup.com

Upon graduating from the University of California, Irvine Law School in 2012 – a school which, the year of her application, accepted only 4 percent of its applicants, the lowest acceptance rate of any law school in the country – Erica moved home to San Antonio to practice law. After spending a couple of valuable years practicing with her mother, Marynell Maloney, a renowned trial lawyer, Erica decided to branch out and build her law firm, Maloney Law Group, PLLC, a boutique plaintiff in personal injury and medical malpractice firm.

At Maloney Law Group, PLLC, Erica passionately advocates for the victims of medical malpractice. As the mother of three children, Erica has focused particular attention on advocating for infants who have suffered catastrophic birth injuries. She has handled multiple cases involving infants who have suffered hypoxia ischemic encephalopathy due to negligence during the labor and delivery process.

While negligence in hospital emergency departments in Texas is notoriously difficult to pursue as emergency department cases require a higher burden of proof than other medical malpractice cases, Erica has successfully resolved several high damage emergency department cases.

Erica is on the Board of Directors of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a member of the San Antonio Trial Lawyers Association and the William S. Sessions American Inn of Court. She was selected as a Texas Super Lawyers rising star in 2021 and 2022 and was named a top personal injury lawyer by Scene in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022. Erica is also a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.