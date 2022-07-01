Dossier: Broadway Bank

Name and Title: Julie Greig Hardaway, Director of Wealth Services

Business Name: Broadway Bank Wealth Management

Business Address: 1177 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Business Phone Number: (210) 283-6673

Business Website: https://broadway.bank

What types of clients do you work with?

I work with clients who value relationships based on trust, collaboration, and open communication. In my seventeen years with Broadway Bank, my clients have consisted of individuals, families, and entities seeking comprehensive, plan-based advice and guidance in investment management, foundation administration, trust administration, estate planning and settlement, and real estate and mineral management.

What sets you apart from other wealth managers?

I oversee the Mineral, Real Estate, and Estate Settlement teams for the bank. Minerals and real estate are unique assets that require specialized expertise. We have the knowledge and experience to help our clients preserve and optimize these natural assets as part of their legacy. Our comprehensive, locally based team includes specialists with specific designations focused on investment management, trust administration, real estate, philanthropy, mineral management, and more. We believe the experience and quality of our people, paired with our client-focused approach, positions our clients to achieve success.

What do you love most about your job?

I love that I can join my legal background with my desire to help my clients build and sustain wealth. Along with my colleagues, I help clients keep their financial and estate plans up to date as time goes by and life changes occur. I love knowing my clients and helping them to realize their goals. I especially enjoy working with subsequent generations, knowing their family’s stories, and helping them plan for their future.