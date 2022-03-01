Business Showcase: Realty San Antonio

REALTY SAN ANTONIO

Co-Owner Yvette Boatwright & San Antonio Agent Success Manager Marisa Jackson

By Blithe Wiley

Photography by David Teran

For San Antonio native Yvette Boatwright the expansion of Realty Austin into San Antonio was the culmination of a long-term vision for the company. Realty San Antonio opened its spacious La Cantera Parkway offices in October of 2021. Today, the San Antonio operation is comprised of 56 full-time REALTORS® and is poised for additional growth.

Boatwright moved to Austin after graduating from the University of Texas at San Antonio and soon began her career as a real estate agent. She then fast-tracked to become a licensed real estate broker and co-founded Realty Austin in 2004. Today, the Austin real estate company is made up of 577 agents.

Collectively, the San Antonio and Austin operations achieved $6.1 billion in sales and sold 10,500 homes in 2021. Today, Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio are the #1 independent brokerage firm in Central Texas.

“Establishing a presence in San Antonio always was a goal for us,” Boatwright says. “I see San Antonio as being where Austin was 10 years ago in terms of being an affordable and thriving city. We are excited to make an impact on the tremendous growth San Antonio is about to experience.”

According to the company’s website, “Realty San Antonio breaks the mold of the traditional brokerage by providing world-class technology, an innovative and collaborative office space, and a vibrant company culture with a focus on giving back to the community.”

Boatwright notes that, since the company’s inception in 2004, developing the best technology tools available has been a central business focus for Realty Austin. These tools include a proprietary website, robust client management systems, and a modern and automated technology platform. Applying these technical systems to the San Antonio operations allowed the new office to hit the ground running last year, achieving $100 million in sales.

Boatwright says that what is key to the company’s success is the company culture. “We truly care about each and every agent as an individual. We strive to help them achieve life balance for themselves and for their families,” says Boatwright. “We check in on each other.”

Boatwright notes that Realty San Antonio and Realty Austin are both deeply committed to giving back to the San Antonio community. “We have been a supporter of Habitat for Humanity for the past 10 years,” she says. “Today, we support six organizations in the affordable housing space, plus we also support Operation Homefront in San Antonio. We ask each of our agents to donate $50 per commission into our company’s charitable fund.” In 2021, the brokerage firm gave $616,000 to their affordable housing charitable partners.

Yvette’s sister, Marisa Jackson, joined the brokerage firm as San Antonio Agent Success Manager when the San Antonio office opened. “My role allows me to focus on working with our agents to help them with their sales skills. We focus a great deal on training agents to be their best,” Jackson says.

Jackson worked as a school psychologist before becoming a real estate agent. When she joined Realty San Antonio, she traded her role as an agent for that of a manager. “None of our company’s managers sell real estate,” she says. “All of us are completely focused on training and developing our team.”

Realty San Antonio only hires full-time agents, and the company seeks out individuals who share their commitment to striving for excellence in their work and possess a collaborative spirit. “When our agents join our brokerage, they become part of a like-minded organization,” said Boatwright.

“Our company mantra is ‘Work Hard, Play Hard and Give Back,’” Jackson says. “When we give back to the community, we don’t just write a check. We also volunteer our time. For our company, volunteering together on community projects is team-building at its finest. We work together to give back to the city that we all love.”

In terms of plans for the future of Realty San Antonio, Boatwright says they intend to bring the same spirit, passion, and energy that has fueled the growth of Realty Austin into Realty San Antonio. “In Austin, we are known as the brokerage where serious real estate agents go to grow their careers. We look forward to establishing the same reputation here in San Antonio.”

Boatwright notes that part of Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio’s success is a result of being, as she likes to call it, “The Nordstrom of Real Estate.” “Whether you are a first-time buyer or a high-end client, we will treat you exactly the same with exceptional customer service.”

17346 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 101

San Antonio, Texas, 78256

(210) 361-6000 | realtysanantonio.com