DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – the KFORD group

theKFORDgroup

Kim Ford, Jennifer Edwards, Tracey Burke, shareholders.

What sets your firm apart from other tax professionals?


We believe it is our duty to understand what each client needs from their tax professional relationship and that it takes both Excellence in everything we do and Compassion, two of our core values, to make that happen. We put ourselves in our clients’ shoes, and with our experience, ensure we are answering the questions that our clients haven’t even asked yet. Our team is small enough to take the time to get to know each of our clients and their financial concerns, and at the same time, we are large enough and experienced enough to handle intricate tax planning and compliance matters.


What types of clients do you work with?


The client that receives the most value from theKFORDgroup is one who believes in Collaboration and Innovation, more of our core values. Our team works strategically with our clients and their other advisors to come up with the best solutions for each client, business, and/or family. We know that no two clients are alike, and we treat each one individually and with great attention to detail needed to reach their financial goals.


What are your primary goals in helping your clients?


Our passion is making the financial chaos clear for our clients. We know that everyone has specific gifts and that ours revolve around understanding and articulating financial information concisely to others. Our goal is for our clients to know that our team will embody our final core value and be Responsive to their financial questions and concerns. This way, our clients are free to use their gifts and do what is most important to them, knowing that theKFORDgroup has their back and can always be depended upon for the best advice for them and their needs today and tomorrow because of the deep relationship that has evolved over time.

theKFORDgroup


8620 N New Braunfels, Suite 300; San Antonio, TX 78217


210-340-8351


theKFORDgroup.com

