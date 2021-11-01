DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – James Family Tax

James Family Tax

Richard James

Photography by David Teran

What sets you and/or your firm apart from other tax professionals?

At James Family Tax we take pride in doing things differently when it comes to tax preparation. Meaning we take a holistic approach to our client’s tax needs. We look at tax preparation as being a part of a family’s financial success. And there isn’t one family or small business that’s the same which means there isn’t one tax situation that’s the same. We take our time in getting to know our clients and understand each client’s unique situation so that we can best serve them. We know that our clients work hard for their family and their businesses, so we treat each of our clients as valued individuals with the utmost respect, fairness, and professionalism. We also don’t expect to see our clients once a year; we enjoy building meaningful relationships and are available to serve families and small businesses year-round.

What are your primary goals in helping your clients?

Our primary goals when it comes to helping our clients are:

1) For our clients to feel cared for. We see each client as being a part of our “tax family”.

2) For our clients to trust that we have their back. Taxes take teamwork, and trust is huge for us because each client deserves honesty and transparency when it comes to their taxes.

3) For our clients to be confident in their tax filing. We believe it’s important for our clients to understand the basics of their taxes in order to make the best decisions for their families and small businesses.

What types of clients do you work with?

We help families and entrepreneurs with their taxes.

We enjoy working with our San Antonio community and provide free tax & business resources on our website.

James Family Tax

(210) 864-8358

jamesfamilytax.com