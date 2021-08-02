Dossier – Financial Planners: Scroggins Advisory Strategies

Scroggins Advisory Strategies

Jennifer & Wade Scroggins

How has your investment strategy changed over the past year?

There’s a lot of opportunity right now to take action. I am excited to see what innovation is ahead as we come out of the crisis of the past year.

Who is your ideal client or who can benefit from having a financial advisor?

We specialize in wealth management and risk management for individuals and small businesses. This includes all investments, life, long term care, and disability insurance.

What is your primary objective in working with clients?

Helping clients build strategies toward meeting their goals is extremely rewarding, especially when it comes to retirement planning. Having retired over 250 families has allowed me to share my knowledge with others and help them learn how to navigate their future by anticipating needs they may not have thought about before.

How would you describe your financial advising philosophy or your business culture?

The foundation of what we do best is educate clients so they feel confident about making sound financial decisions. Our actions create the trust necessary to build life long relationships with our clients.

We are firm believers in taking advantage of time and encouraging clients to start early.

What do you love most about your job?

We truly care, and have a way of eliminating your biggest fears. Whatever you wish to accomplish, we are your biggest advocate guiding you in this important journey in life. It’s not just about the money, it’s about the relationships we build along the way; it’s all about YOU!

Scroggins Advisory Strategies

3522 Paesanos Pkwy #100 San Antonio, TX 78231

210-789-2003

www.scrogginsadvisorystrategies.com

9am-6pm, or by appointment including Saturdays