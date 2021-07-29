SAW LOGO maroon

Women in Law: Robbie L. Ward

by | Jul 29, 2021 | Current Issue, Jul/Aug 21, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Robbie L. Ward

Lawyer

Robbie L. Ward, Attorney at Law

Born in Odessa, Texas, Robbie was taught the value of loyalty, hard work, and dedication at an early age by her parents. Her practice focuses on federal criminal defense as well as state law. Robbie has been extremely successful in defending those accused of federal white-collar crimes, drug crimes, as well as those accused in State court of aggravated robbery, family violence assaults, and sexual assaults.

After graduating from St. Mary’s University School of Law Robbie began her career at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, where her expertise as a trial lawyer earned her a spot as a Felony Prosecutor. She was then recruited as a Federal Prosecutor with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. Her next high-level promotion was as a First Assistant in the Ector County Attorney’s Office where she resided and ran the office for several years. With her transition back to San Antonio, Robbie entered Criminal Defense Law as a partner in a local defense firm for four years, she thrived and gave every client her unique experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.

Now in private practice, Robbie continues to serve her clients at the highest level, in a community she has personal and professional ties to. As a prosecutor, she was the one other prosecutor went to for guidance. Now as a Criminal Defense Lawyer, she is the go-to Lawyer for those who have been arrested or accused of a crime in either state or federal court.

She serves as a current Board of Directors of the San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyer Association, is a current Member of TCDLA and NACDL, and has been recognized in 2019 as a Lawyer of Distinction, and as a Top 10 Defense Attorney by Attorney and Practice Magazine, and 2021 SA Scene Top Criminal Defense Lawyer.

Robbie Ward WIB JulAug2021 Logo

Robbie L. Ward, Attorney at Law

530 Lexington Ave

San Antonio, TX 78215

O (210) 758-2200

C (210) 758-8500

robbie@robbiewardlaw.com

www.robbiewardlaw.com

