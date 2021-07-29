Women in Law: Rachel Reuter

Rachel Reuter

Attorney At Law

Reuter Law Group, PC

Rachel Reuter is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. With over 20 years of experience, she established Reuter Law Group, PC as a boutique family law firm specializing in divorce and child custody disputes. Understanding that each client has different needs, Reuter Law Group was created as a premier family law firm dedicated to providing individualized attention to each client. With integrity, creativity, diligence and passion, her team at Reuter Law Group will fight for their clients and help them come up with a plan that works best for his or her family.